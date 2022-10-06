Local award winning marching band to compete at MetLife Stadium

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. --It’s no secret the New Hartford High School Marching Spartans, are an award winning field band. They’ve won numerous awards over the years, but this weekend they will compete against bands from across the Northeast.
The Spartans will be traveling to MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the Ludwig-Musser Classic.
The band is under the direction of Dan Fabbio, a New Hartford graduate himself. He says, this is a great opportunity for the musicians to see other top schools perform and see how they rank.
Tonight the Spartans got one more practice under the lights on Don Edick field, before they hit the road Friday.
The Spartans theme this is year, Somnium, is Latin for “the dream.” They utilize classical to pop music in this year’s show.
The band will perform on Saturday evening at 7:29 p.m. You can watch them online through a service called flomarching.