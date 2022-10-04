Local BOCES teacher wins $50,000

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- A local BOCES teacher was surprised with a check for $50,000 Tuesday from Harbor Freight.
John Stratton, an automotive technology teacher at Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES, got the surprise check as part of Harbor Freights Tools for Schools Contest.
Stratton Is one of 20 winners across the country. He is always looking to increase opportunities for his students. Whether it be fighting for state of the art equipment or finding them internships outside the classroom or applying for contests like this one.
Stratton teaches Math, Science and English just like any other school, just in a different way. Instead of his students reading Shakespeare, he has them read about employability, to get them ready for the workforce.
He says he teaches the kind of stuff kids want to do and that his students really want to be there learning.