Local Brewery Celebrates Win in Beer Competition for Barrel-Aged Products

UTICA, N.Y. -- Woodland Farm Brewery has taken home a few medals in a recent beer championship.
Woodland Farm Brewery was named no. 10 in the U.S. Open Beer Championship.
The brewery won gold and bronze medals for four beers out of over 3,000 entered in the competition.
The winning beer combination? Beer and barrels.
Their barrel-aging program uses barrels from distilleries and wineries, including barrels from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage.
The medals the brewery won were for four of their barrel-aged beers.
Maple Rye Batch 7, "aged for over a year in a used maple rye whiskey barrel," won bronze; Bourbon Bergian, "a golden barleywine aged in a Black Button Distilling (Rochester, NY) bourbon barrel for over 2 years with notes of caramels, toffee, vanilla, oak, and rich bourbon flavors," won gold; Cognac Bergian, "rested for over two years in a Cognac barrel with notes of golden raisin, toffee, almond, vanilla, candied orange, and a touch of leather," won gold; Apple Brandy Bergian, "aged over two years in a Rootstock Cider and Spirits (Williamson, NY) barrel with apple pie aroma, malt sweetness, cow tale caramels, candied sugar, and a touch of marmalade," won bronze.
Owner of Woodland Farm Brewery Keith Redhead said that these awards mean a lot to him because the barrel-aged products are the beers he's most proud of.
This isn't Redhead's first time receiving medals for his brews. He said that many of his over 20 awards are on display at the brewery.
He said that winning these awards, especially for barrel-aged drink, is "gratifying."
"It validates that we are doing the right thing," he said in regard to the beer he brews.
Most of his brews are aged in barrels for around two to three years. However, he said that he's working on some beer that is aged longer. The longer he leaves it in the barrel, the more the flavors will develop.
To celebrate their big win at the beer competition, Woodland is releasing the gold-winning Cognac Bergian on July 22 in bottles and on draft at their two locations.
They will also release Kentucky Bergian, "which showcases the flavors derived from resting in a Heaven Hill bourbon barrel."
Woodland Farm Brewery opened in 2015. They have two tap rooms—one in Utica at 6002 Trenton Rd and one in Booneville at 106 Main St.
For more information, click here.