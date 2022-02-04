Local buildings and businesses lit red for Go Red for Women Campaign

UTICA, N.Y. - Friday, Feb. 4 is national wear red day. People nationwide wear red and donate to the American Heart Association to raise awareness of women's heart health.
According to the American heart association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women. Today, 37 businesses lit their outside lights with the color red to help bring awareness.
Some businesses that participated were Delmonico's Italian Steakhouse, the Oneida County Office Building, and the Adirondack Bank Center.
Townsquare Media led the "glow red" campaign in the Mohawk Valley, recruiting companies to illuminate their buildings.
The American Heart Association says the pandemic has exacerbated women's health and significantly impacted their risk for heart disease and stroke.
Joanne Donaruma Wade, Go Red for Women volunteer, said women are juggling more responsibilities than ever.
Donaruma Wade said, "we don't realize that a pain in the chest or in the arm or even fatigue or anxiety is really a symptom of heart disease or maybe even a stroke. So by having Wear Red Day, it gives us the opportunity to talk to people, like we are in this restaurant and we're telling people why we are wearing red."
Donaruma Wade said there are a number of things women can do to prevent heart disease:
- Know the signs and symptoms and take action if you do have symptoms
- Have regular checkups
- Eat well
- Use music to get up and moving
To get involved there are upcoming events people can participate in.
America's Greatest Heart Run & Walk will be on May 7 at Accelerate Sports and the Go Red for Women luncheon, which is the capstone event of the Go Red Movement, is set for May 18 at Hart's Hill Inn.