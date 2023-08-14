NBT Bank Completes Merger with Salisbury Bank

NORWICH, N.Y. -- "It is my great pleasure to welcome Salisbury Bank customers, employees, communities and shareholders into our NBT Bank family!"
That's the message that greets customers on the NBT Bank website when they click on the homepage banner message about the NBT-Salisbury merger.
The message is from John H. Watt, Jr., the president and CEO of NBT.
The merger was completed on Aug. 11.
"The Merger added 13 banking offices to the NBT franchise in complementary markets, including northwestern Connecticut, the Hudson Valley region of New York and southwestern Massachusetts. Following a core systems conversion that occurred over the weekend, NBT Bank now has 153 banking offices across its seven-state footprint," a release stated.
Former President and CEO of Salisbury, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., was appointed to the NBT board of directors and will join the NBT executive management team.
"NBT Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $11.89 billion at June 30, 2023," a release stated.
Watt said that NBT is honored to build on the relationships Salisbury has created with its customers for 175 years.
“We are also pleased to welcome the dedicated professionals joining NBT in customer-facing positions in our retail, commercial and wealth management businesses, along with many in key support roles in our new Lakeville Operations Center. With the integration of our two high-quality community banks, we are focused on continuing to support all stakeholders with a smooth transition and to the opportunity to grow our combined company together," Watt said.