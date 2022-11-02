Local businesses can take part in display and decoration contest

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- A display and decoration contest will be taking place for local businesses in the New Hartford Chamber.
The public can vote for their favorite display and watch on social media for a list of participating businesses. There will be different categories to vote for including, "most festive" and "most creative."
The contest will take place from Nov. 19 until Nov. 26 and hopes to promote shopping locally this holiday season.
Businesses who wish to enter the contest should email the Buy Local Committee Chair, Joanna Robertson at joanna@treehousebookshop.com.