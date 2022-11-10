Local businesses offer Veterans Day deals to honor those who served

UTICA, N.Y. -- In honor of Veterans Day, some businesses in the Utica area are offering free meals or discounts for veterans and active-duty military members, on Friday.
Below is a list of those local businesses participating:
Apple: 10% discount for veterans and active duty members as well as their immediate family members who reside in the same household
Applebee's: One free meal from a special selection of seven menu items including, 6 oz. Top Sirloin, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Chicken Tenders Platter, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne
Denny's: Offering a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.
Dunkin Donuts: Offering one free donut
Free Fishing Day: No need for a fishing license on Veterans Day. Fishing is free in New York state's freshwaters
Friendly’s: A free burger or cheeseburger served with a side of fries and a drink
Hoffman Car Wash: Offering a free car wash
IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes
Kohl's: Veterans, active members and their families get 30% off in-store purchases from Friday until Sunday
Lowes & Home Depot: Offer a 10% discount to veterans every day of the year regardless of the holiday
Maria's Pasta Shop: Offering a free meatball to veterans and active military members who show ID
Olive Garden: Enjoy a free entrée from a special menu
Starbucks: Offering a free tall (12-oz) hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores
Texas Roadhouse: A meal voucher will be given out from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. If you can't use your voucher that day you do have until May 30, 2023 to use it. There will be a separate, special menu to select from.
Tractor Supply: 15% discount on entire purchase
Utica Zoo: Free admission to enjoy the zoo for the day
Wendy’s: Offering a free small breakfast combo with a valid military ID