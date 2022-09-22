Local businesses, residents still awaiting answers on landline outage

UTICA, N.Y. – Businesses and homes in west Utica with Verizon for their landline service carrier have been without a phone for more than a week.
Sam Girmonde, the owner of DDS Motor Sports on Oriskany Street West, says his business phones have been out since last Tuesday morning.
"We called multiple times per day and we are told they are working on it and that we should have service. That kind of changes, sometimes they say tomorrow, sometimes they say a week...still nothing," Girmonde said.
Businesses and homes in that area have had no service for nine days.
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to Verizon for answers and is still waiting for a response.