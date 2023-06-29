Local Car Dealership Donates Blankets to Cancer Center Patients

UTICA, N.Y. -- A local car dealership recently donated blankets to the Mohawk Valley Health System Cancer Center.
Subaru of Utica, along with Subaru of America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, made the blanket donation on Thursday.
Cindy Christian, RN, BSN, executive director of the MVHS Cancer Center said that the blankets will make such a difference for patients, and that she's thankful for the donation.
The Outpatient Infusion Unit, in 2022, provided more than 13,500 treatments to member of the community, she said.
“I have been surrounded by cancer my whole life," Chris Cardello, sales manager at the Subaru dealership in Utica said, "with a number of family members, so when Subaru offered me an opportunity to get involved with "Subaru Loves to Care," I saw it as a great way to give back."
"From past experiences, I know that patients receiving chemotherapy often fight the chills while receiving treatment. Subaru of Utica was grateful to be able to donate warm blankets to help provide an extra layer of comfort to patients at MVHS," Cardello continued.
For more information on how to make donations to the Cancer Center, call 315-624-5600 or click here.