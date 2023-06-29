 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Friday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Local Car Dealership Donates Blankets to Cancer Center Patients

  • 0
Subaru Donation

Submitted Photo

UTICA, N.Y. -- A local car dealership recently donated blankets to the Mohawk Valley Health System Cancer Center. 

Subaru of Utica, along with Subaru of America and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, made the blanket donation on Thursday. 

Cindy Christian, RN, BSN, executive director of the MVHS Cancer Center said that the blankets will make such a difference for patients, and that she's thankful for the donation.

The Outpatient Infusion Unit, in 2022, provided more than 13,500 treatments to member of the community, she said. 

“I have been surrounded by cancer my whole life," Chris Cardello, sales manager at the Subaru dealership in Utica said, "with a number of family members, so when Subaru offered me an opportunity to get involved with "Subaru Loves to Care," I saw it as a great way to give back."

"From past experiences, I know that patients receiving chemotherapy often fight the chills while receiving treatment. Subaru of Utica was grateful to be able to donate warm blankets to help provide an extra layer of comfort to patients at MVHS," Cardello continued. 

For more information on how to make donations to the Cancer Center, call 315-624-5600 or click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you