Local cheer teams headed to nationals

WEST CANADA VALLEY, N.Y. -- Two Kuyahoora Cougar Cheer Teams are headed to the Cheer and Dance Nationals in Orlando, Florida next Thursday.
For seven years in a row, the cougars have made it to the finals. The varsity team took first place at regionals in New Jersey in early November and the junior pee-wee team earned a bid with their performance. The varsity squad is made up of girls ages 12-16 and the juniors are ages 9-12.
No matter how old they are, these girls are proud of all they've accomplished and say they're ready to bring home the title.