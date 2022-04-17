 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up
to a foot or so possible over the higher terrain. Valleys will
see less snowfall.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. In New York,
Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Power outages will
be possible especially over the higher terrain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of rain and snow will spread
over the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will
change to snow Monday night. The snow could become heavy at
times Monday night before tapering to a mix of rain and snow
showers Tuesday morning. The snow will be heavy and wet and
could cause power outages in addition to travel difficulties.
The higher terrain will see the greatest snowfall. Valleys will
see less snowfall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means the potential exists for heavy snow in
the watch area. Persons planning on travel Monday night and
Tuesday morning should continue to monitor the latest weather
information. People in the watch area also should be prepared for
power outages especially over the higher terrain.

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, or your local media for the latest
updates on this situation. You can also check out our website
at weather.gov/bgm for the latest weather information.

&&

Local Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

Local parishoners celebrate Easter in person for the first time in three years

UTICA, NY - Christians around the world and right here at home celebrated Easter on Sunday.

At Grace Episcopal Church in Utica, parishioners celebrated the holy day, some with masks and some without. This was the first time in three years that they were able to gather and worship in person on Easter Sunday because of Covid.

For those still uncomfortable with worshiping in person, the church provided online services as well.

"Out of darkness comes newness, and I think Covid has been a period of struggle for a lot of people”, said Rev. Christine Williams-Belt.

“Now we're out of that into this new hope, and I pray for everyone who's Christian to have a happy Easter, for those of different faiths and denominations, or those celebrating Jewish Passover, I just wish their lives are filled with hope in this season as well".

The Easter Sunday services also included a special blessing. Anyone who brought an Easter egg with them, was able to get the egg blessed.

