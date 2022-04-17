Local Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

UTICA, NY - Christians around the world and right here at home celebrated Easter on Sunday.
At Grace Episcopal Church in Utica, parishioners celebrated the holy day, some with masks and some without. This was the first time in three years that they were able to gather and worship in person on Easter Sunday because of Covid.
For those still uncomfortable with worshiping in person, the church provided online services as well.
"Out of darkness comes newness, and I think Covid has been a period of struggle for a lot of people”, said Rev. Christine Williams-Belt.
“Now we're out of that into this new hope, and I pray for everyone who's Christian to have a happy Easter, for those of different faiths and denominations, or those celebrating Jewish Passover, I just wish their lives are filled with hope in this season as well".
The Easter Sunday services also included a special blessing. Anyone who brought an Easter egg with them, was able to get the egg blessed.