Local Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to a foot or so possible over the higher terrain. Valleys will see less snowfall. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. In New York, Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult. Power outages will be possible especially over the higher terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mixture of rain and snow will spread over the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will change to snow Monday night. The snow could become heavy at times Monday night before tapering to a mix of rain and snow showers Tuesday morning. The snow will be heavy and wet and could cause power outages in addition to travel difficulties. The higher terrain will see the greatest snowfall. Valleys will see less snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A winter storm watch means the potential exists for heavy snow in the watch area. Persons planning on travel Monday night and Tuesday morning should continue to monitor the latest weather information. People in the watch area also should be prepared for power outages especially over the higher terrain. Listen to NOAA Weather Radio, or your local media for the latest updates on this situation. You can also check out our website at weather.gov/bgm for the latest weather information. &&