Local community shows love & support for stage IV cancer warrior

NEW HARTFORD, NY - Mohawk Valley residents are showing once again, how truly special and caring this area can be. Hundreds of people showed up at the New Hartford American Legion Saturday, to show their support for Utica native Amanda Bronga.
Bronga was diagnosed with Stage IV Meta-Static Small Bowel Cancer last August and told she had only two years to live. The benefit, which included plenty of food, drinks, 50-50 drawings and raffle baskets, will help Amanda, her husband, and her two children get through this difficult time.
"There's so many people here," says Bronga. "I have no idea who they are. I've never met them before, but they're still showing their support, and love and stopping and saying they're praying for me and wishing for me, and I truly appreciate it. That moral support means a lot more to me than the money does. Just to know that so many people are praying for me, and have my back, really means a lot".
Amanda is scheduled for surgery in May and will then resume her chemo treatments. The money raised will help her family with medical and day-to-day expenses.
If you were unable to attend the benefit and would like to help out Amanda and her family, you can make a donation to her GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/amanda-brongas-stage-iv-cancer-diagnosis.