Local disaster relief volunteers headed to Kentucky

WESTERNVILLE, NY - A group of local volunteers spent Sunday training for their trip to Kentucky to provide disaster relief following a devastating tornado there back in December of 2021.
Ten disaster relief volunteers from the Rome, Lowville, and Westernville Presbyterian churches make up the team heading to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Many of the volunteers were affected, or knew someone who was affected, by an EF-1 tornado that ripped through Westernville in July two years ago causing severe wide spread damage.
They experienced first hand, the generosity and support from surrounding communities and wanted to say thanks by paying that kindness forward.
"So we'll be going down working in individual homes," says Pastor Greg Jenkins of the Lowville Presbyterian Church. "We can be doing anything from drywall and painting, to fixing siding and windows. We can be doing decks. We can also be doing landscaping for people whose homes have just been hit so hard".
The disaster relief team will depart for Kentucky on July 6th and return on the 16th.