Local doctors talk Stroke Prevention on World Stroke Day

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors.
Dr. Juleen Qandah Board Certified ER Doctor talked with us in-studio about the warning signs, crucial timing and steps to take immediately if you or a loved one notice signs or symptoms of stroke.
She says you want to call 911 and go by ambulance because by following this protocol, the emergency room is able to prepare for your arrival and get plans in place for immediate stroke treatment.
It's also important to know the last time a patient presented normally before developing stroke symptoms. This helps doctors decide which course of action to take when a patient arrives at the hospital.
Tools to recognize stroke can be found by clicking here.
Dr. Nicholas Qandah, known to his patients as "Dr. Q" wears many hats when it comes to neurosurgery in the local medical community. He is also the owner of CNY Brain & Spine Neurosurgery with locations in New Hartford, Rome, Canton, Lowville, Herkimer, Schenectady.
Dr. Q spoke with us about prevention when it comes to stroke. Dr. Q says there are health modifications we can make through diet and exercise in attempt to avoid stroke.
Also, Dr. Q talked about the early signs of stroke that signal something's wrong - signs that mean a person should take a trip to the doctor's office or the emergency room.
When somebody has a stroke, every second that goes by is crucial.
As brain tissue and millions of neurons begin to fade away, time could not be more precious. The #Precioustime campaign aims to raise awareness of stroke signs and the benefits of timely access to emergency medical care.