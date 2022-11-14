 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"

Students participate in event

UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday.

Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk.

The event commemorates Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to integrate herself into an all-white elementary school back in 1960.

Mayor Robert Palmieri joined the students today as they walked around the building, promoting tolerance and celebrating Ruby's courage.

