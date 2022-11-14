Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"

UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday.
Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk.
The event commemorates Ruby Bridges, the first African American child to integrate herself into an all-white elementary school back in 1960.
Mayor Robert Palmieri joined the students today as they walked around the building, promoting tolerance and celebrating Ruby's courage.