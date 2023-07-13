Local Farm Gets N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- June was Dairy Month and July is Ice Cream Month—holidays dedicated to what makes it all possible, milk.

N.Y. Dairy of Distinction Award Program announced its 2023 awards. And a local name is on that list.

More on the Dairy of Distinction: Established in 1983, the Northeast Dairy Farm Beautification Program recognizes the hard work and dedication of dairy owners/operators who have attractive, well-kept farms and promote a good dairy industry image. All active dairy farms in Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Vermont are eligible to apply for the Dairy of Distinction award. Winning farms receive the special Dairy of Distinction roadside sign for their farmstead.

Insight Dairy, LLC of Little Falls took home the distinction, along with three other dairies.

The other dairy farms that were awarded included Broadwell Dairy in Schoharie County, Adam Young in Jefferson County and Riveredge Dairy in Lewis County.

Insight Dairy has been in business for 16 years.

Dairy Farmer Jessical Hula-Fredericks owns the farm with her husband Chris.

Hula-Fredericks said that she was excited to hear the news that she won because she's always felt that the award is a prestigious one.

"It's validating to know that the farm is at the point to win," she said.

This is the first year she applied for the Dairy of Distinction Award.

This isn't their first award, however, for a quality product.

Insight Dairy has won the Super Milk Award.

The Little Falls dairy farm also hosts many events throughout the year to share their agricultural vision.

On-farm events include visits from schools, trick-or-treating and a hoedown.

Their trick-or-treating event drew in 1,500 people last year. The farm provided trick-or-treaters with grilled cheese, milkshakes, ice cream and curds.

The farm's hoedown event had food trucks and music, and it drew in nearly 500 people.

Promoting agriculture and the dairy industry is in Hula-Fredericks blood, she said.

"The only way to teach it is to show it firsthand," she said.

Hula-Fredericks was in 4-H and was the Herkimer County Dairy Princess and New York State Alternate Dairy Princess in the early 2000s.

By having these free events at the farm and teaching people about farming is a "way to give back to the community," she said.

The milk produced on Insight Dairy farm is used in gallons for Garelick Farms, Price Chopper brand and TruMoo.