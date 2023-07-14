Local Firefighter Recognized for His 60 Years of Service

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Members of the Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department gathered to honor one of their own.
They raised their glasses and saluted Ray Daviau for his 60 years of service to the Whitesboro Fire Department.
Whitesboro Mayor Glen Hopsicker and members of the village board presented him with a special plaque thanking him for his years of service.
Daviau became a member of the WFD on July 3, 1963.
"Way back when I started, I was delivering papers years ago, and some of the people I delivered papers to were volunteer fire fighters, and they talked to me about joining sometime. And when I turned 20, I decided to join and serve the community. I've loved it ever since," he said.
Daviau says as long as he's able, he will continue to serve WFD.