Local, Gary LaPorte receives "Outstanding Performance Award"

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc. (NYSID) celebrated those who have disabilities in the state who have performed outstanding work and are exceling in their workplace, Wednesday.
Local, Gary LaPorte, successfully works for Arc Herkimer after years of being under-employed due to a lack of skills and confidence. Since working for Arc Herkimer, LaPorte has improved his independence outside of work and improved his performance and work ethic. LaPorte received the Outstanding Performance Award at this year’s, NYSID event.
The awards which took place at Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, N.Y. had a theme of “Unity, Purpose and Change.” The event followed the Oct. 4 announcement made by Governor Hochul to improve NYSID’s enabling legislation, including updating disability employment ratios in an effort to increase jobs those who have disabilities.
NYSID is a not-for-profit membership organization who says its mission is “Advancing employment and other opportunities for individuals with disabilities.” Through its statewide network, NYSID has secured employment for thousands of individuals on a yearly basis.