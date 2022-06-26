Local ham operators are prepared for any emergency

KIRKLAND, NY – Members of the Utica Amateur Radio Club (UARC) participated in the National Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness field days this weekend. The event took place at the Kirkland Town Park.
Ham radio operators set up temporary stations across the Northeast to demonstrate to the public how they would aid first responders and the community itself during a natural disaster or other catastrophic event. When normal means of communication are not available, ham radio operators are vital in getting potential lifesaving information through.
Ed Kobos, the president of the Utica Amateur Radio Club, known better by his call sign KK2B, says changing technology has made it easier to stay in touch.
“We’re actually running off of solar power so we don’t have to worry about using commercial power in case that is out. We can still communicate and get out information, public service information, and welfare traffic, where we go through and inquire about the status of individuals who may have been injured or missing in different events.”
The UARC even plays a role in the Utica Boilermaker. They set up operations near water stations along the course, so if a runner or anyone else suffers a medical emergency, they can notify first responders to get them the help they need.