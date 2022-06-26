Local ham operators are prepared for any emergency

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Oneida, Madison, northeastern Cortland, eastern Onondaga and northern Chenango Counties through 630 PM EDT... At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Pulaski to near Pitcher. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Pompey, Lee, Verona, Westmoreland and Vienna. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 between 32 and 34A. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH