...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to change over to sleet
and freezing rain after 11 PM this evening. Periods of light
freezing rain, rain or sleet continue overnight into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local high school golfer to partake in competition during Masters

Local teen golfer heads to competition

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. -- A local high school golfer is preparing for his opportunity to show off his skills, at the upcoming drive, chip and putt challenge in Augusta, Georgia during The Masters.

Jacob Olearczyk, a sophomore at Holland Patent High School, has been playing golf since he received his first set of clubs at just five years old.

Olearczyk, along with 80 other students from across the country will compete in the competition. Each golfer will be scored based on three drives, chips and putts.

"Jacob has some fire but he has the uncanny ability to take a bad situation and drive it into a good situation. He will hit a bad shot and he will immediately worry about how to fix it," Dustin Jones, PGA golf professional and coach to Olearczyk said.

The competition will take place on Apr. 2 in Augusta, Georgia.

