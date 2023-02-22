Local high school golfer to partake in competition during Masters

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. -- A local high school golfer is preparing for his opportunity to show off his skills, at the upcoming drive, chip and putt challenge in Augusta, Georgia during The Masters.
Jacob Olearczyk, a sophomore at Holland Patent High School, has been playing golf since he received his first set of clubs at just five years old.
Olearczyk, along with 80 other students from across the country will compete in the competition. Each golfer will be scored based on three drives, chips and putts.
"Jacob has some fire but he has the uncanny ability to take a bad situation and drive it into a good situation. He will hit a bad shot and he will immediately worry about how to fix it," Dustin Jones, PGA golf professional and coach to Olearczyk said.
The competition will take place on Apr. 2 in Augusta, Georgia.