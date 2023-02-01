Local hospitals receive Medicare reimbursement

NEW YORK -- Hospitals across the state will continue to get a Medicare reimbursement, just as the funding was set to expire, including three local hospitals.
A.O. Fox hospital will receive $10,341,600, Oneida Health Care will receive $6,622,900 and Rome Health will receive $5,622,800 in funding. Schumer explained that rural hospitals face challenges due to generally serving a population that has a higher percentage of Medicare beneficiaries. These hospitals rely on federal assistance to maintain their quality of care.
“This 11th hour extension of the Low-Volume Hospital and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Programs is just what the doctor ordered for rural hospitals in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, North Country and across Upstate New York. Last year, I stood with healthcare workers and told them I would not stop fighting to get these vital federal reimbursement programs off life support, and now a promise made is a promise kept. The Low-Volume and Medicare-Dependent Hospital Programs will give our rural health providers the shot in the arm they need to continue providing lifesaving medical care in rural communities across New York,” Senator, Charles Schumer said.
In the end-of-year spending package, Schumer fought to include a two-year extension of both the MDH and the LVH programs.