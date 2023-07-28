Local Ice Cream Shop Ranked No. 1 'Ice Cream Destination'

HARTWICK, N.Y. -- Just five miles west of Downtown Cooperstown is Jerry's Place Ice Cream and Grill in Hartwick.
In an article published yesterday by travel writers from CNY News, Jerry's Place took home the number one spot as a favorite among the writers.
Jerry’s Place’s is known to customers for its delicious ice cream and retro ambiance.
“We are beyond honored and humbled to be recognized as the top ice cream destination in Upstate New York,” Jeff Braswell, owner of Jerry’s Place Ice Cream and Grill, said.
“This achievement is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our team to serve excellent ice cream, while crafting delicious sundaes, shakes, banana splits and some of the best classic Americana inspired food in the area,” he continued.
Jerry's Place has been a part of the community for over 20 years.
Braswell is a Culinary Institute of America graduate.
“Our goal has always been to create a place where people can enjoy a great meal topped off with the proverbial cherry on top of the ice cream while making cherished memories,” Braswell said. “Being recognized as the top choice by travel writers is an affirmation of our commitment to delivering an unparalleled ice cream experience.”