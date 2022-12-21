Local Inlet woman decorates store windows to perfection for the holidays

INLET, N.Y. -- For the past 10 years, Misty Townsend has changed the window displays at the Ace Hardware store in Inlet, with each changing season.
This year, Townsend put a Santa coming down a chimney and into a fireplace on one side and on the other side, Charlie Brown and all his friends on a skating rink. She says her ideas come to her with help from her co-workers.
Materials are provided by the store and include some items you may be surprised by including, chicken wire, castoff cardboard, spray foam, acrylic paints and lights. Townsend says she also uses the displays to promote what's being sold inside the stores.
Other stores in the area love her work so much, they have hired her to do their windows as well.