Local Latinos celebrate culture, heritage at Latino Festival

UTICA, NY - The Mohawk Valley Latino Association held its 16th annual Latino Festival at Utica’s Hanna Park on Sunday.
The festival showcased the local Hispanic communities’ culture, and featured plenty of ethnic foods, music, and dancing. Flags from places like Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic were waved proudly by local Latinos who came from those countries and have now settled in the Mohawk Valley.
While they now consider themselves Americans, Mohawk Valley Latino Association executive director Sonia Martinez says it's important for them and their children to remember where they came from.
"It's important that our kids stay with our culture, but also learn the American ways. Ways of working and voting are very important. So it's very important to assimilate to the American culture also”.
The Latino community has done a lot to help Utica grow and prosper over the years. Buying homes and opening businesses are just some of the ways they've improved the area.