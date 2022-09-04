Local man appears on A&E's Panic 911

UTICA, NY - If you're a fan of A&E’s Panic 911, and happened to catch the latest episode, you might have recognized a familiar face.
Eugene Thomas, better known as G-Swiss, appeared on the show playing a man on a bus who is believed to have had a gun. One of the passengers on the bus called 911 to alert authorities of the situation.
Panic 911 used the actual 911 call from the passenger to show how tense the situation was.
G-Swiss, says he was fortunate to get the gig.
"Basically, I was asked if I wanted to take part in a production that was filming out in Maryland. I told them I would love to. They told me I was fit for the role because they were looking for someone who closely resembled the picture of the person the story was based around. So it kind of all worked out in my favor, but I told them definitely, I would love to be a part of it".
You can catch G-Swiss on the "He's standing in front of me" episode of Panic 911.