Local Nurses Form Honor Guard

Ilion, N.Y.-- Lesa Steele is one of the founders of the Mohawk Valley Nurse Honor Guard. The group attends the funeral services of nurses to serve as an honor guard.
"We do the Florence Nightingale tribute, it's different than the capping ceremony, it's a final pledge. We do a nurse’s prayer, we give the deceased a white rose to show honor to the profession, we do a last roll call where the nurse is called to service one final time," Steele explained.
When the nurse doesn't answer the call to service, they then extinguish a lamp, Signifying the nurse's service has come to an end. That lamp is then given to the family. Steele realizes that the nurse isn't the only one who makes a sacrifice, their family does too.
"The family has lived the life of a nurse with them. They're the ones who are at home on the weekends, holidays when the nurse is working. They too serve and we want to take care of that nurse's family," explained Steele.
The group is one of several similar groups across the United States.
The goal, to ensure that every nurse is honored for their service.
"We don't want any nurse or any family to be forgotten, there have been a few that we've missed by a day or two finding out about. If you know of a family member or a friend who has passed that is a nurse, from any denomination, school, from LPN to DNP, notify your funeral director and they contact us," Steele said.
