Local Organization Receives Grant from Taco Bell

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency received a $9,550 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation this morning.
Representatives from local Taco Bell restaurants gathered at MVCAA to present the check.
The money for the grant was donated by customers through the round-up program at the Taco Bells in Utica, New Hartford and Rome.
The funds will go towards programs that help food insecurity in youth and teens in the local area.
Maureen Dunn Murphy, development director for MVCAA, said, "This grant has enabled us to do that. Help them buy professional clothing, supplies for different things; it's really been a very great asset for us and big help for the community."
Jessica Woodburn, director of marketing for Hospitality Syracuse, Inc., said "The Taco Bell Foundation gathers their money, and then once a year, they send out a notification to all charities in the area and ask them to apply for a grant, and they fill out a grant application. And if the foundation says yes, you meet all our requirements for a donation, and all of the money raised gets donated back to the local charities.
According to Woodburn, the Taco Bell Foundation will be donating a combined $198,000 to charities in Rochester, Albany, Watertown and Utica.