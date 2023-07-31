Local Police and Regional U.S. Marshalls Search for Utica Man, Make Arrest

UTICA, N.Y. -- Over the last several weeks, local police and regional U.S. Marshalls were attempting to locate a Utica man in relation to "attempted murder and weapons-possession-related offenses that occurred in Philadelphia."
The Utica Police Department Warrants Unit and the New York/New Jersey Regional U.S. Marshalls Task Force were trying to locate 41-year-old Jason Barber.
Today, investigators obtained the whereabouts of Barber.
"The Warrants Unit, in conjunction with Patrol Officers, and investigators with the Special Investigations Unit, went to the location and were able to take Barber into custody without issue," UPD said.
Barber also had outstanding warrants through the UPD for failing to update his address as a sex offender.
Barber was taken to the UPD "and initially charged with the sex offense charges, as well as a Fugitive from Justice Warrant," police said.
Philadelphia PD is working on extradition paperwork to return Barber to PA "to be charged with the attempted murder and other associated charges," police said.