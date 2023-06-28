 Skip to main content
Local Primary Elections 2023: Here's the Rundown

  • Updated
  • 0
Decision 2023

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- Results are in for last night's primary election. Here's a look at the top races in Utica and Rome. 

Utica Mayor (D)

The results for the Democratic line from Tuesday’s election show candidate Celeste Friend had 55 percent of the vote. Frank DiBrango had 45 percent of the vote.

Utica Mayor (R)

The candidates in the Utica race for mayor on the Republican side are Common Council President Mike Galime and Utica School Board member Bob Cardillo.

From last night’s results, Galime secured nearly 74 percent of the vote, while Cardillo received 26 percent.

Cardillo is also running on the Conservative line, so he too, will be on the ballot come November.

Utica City Council Ward 4 (D)

Nine districts reporting in late last night for the 4th Ward sear on the Utica Common Council.

Incumbent Frank Meola has 308 votes, while challenger Frank Carcone has 267 votes.

Rome Mayor (R)

In Rome, the race for mayor is between two Republicans, with no Democrats running this year.

Incumbent Jackie Izzo and retired Rome Police Detective Jeff Lanigan were on the ballot. From last night's results, Lanigan received 56 percent of the vote, and current Mayor Izzo had 44 percent of the vote.

Izzo is also on the Conservative line, so she will be on the ballot come November.

Rome City Court Judge (C)

In the primary race for Rome City Court judge, on the Conservative line is incumbent John Gannon, with 51 percent of the vote. Stephanie Viscelli had 48 percent of the total vote from Tuesday's election.

According to Oneida County election officials, there are 423 absentee ballots that could be returned and counted for the Democratic primary in Utica's mayoral race. For the Republican primary, there are 112 remaining. 

Absentee ballots can arrive until July 5 but must be postmarked June 27. 

There are 65 affidavit ballots so far in the county. That number could increase.

In the Rome Republican race, there are 65 absentee ballots that could come back. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com