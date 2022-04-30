Local restaurants battle it out for best riggies

LITTLE FALLS, NY - The Mohawk Valley is known for its wide variety of foods and deserts.
One of the most popular dishes is chicken riggies, but who makes the best ones?
That's what they were trying to figure out this afternoon in Little Falls.
315 Foodies and the Rock Valley Brewing Company hosted round one of the first ever Riggie Wars.
Riggies were available to sample from 16 of the area’s best restaurants. There was also plenty of live music and liquid refreshment for everyone to enjoy.
“We had the idea for a couple of years to do a riggie cook-off,” says 315 Foodies Preston Moore.
“Obviously, chicken riggies are a 315 thing so we’ve been waiting for the right time to do it. Mike from Rock Valley Brewing contacted us and wanted to do another event because we had a really successful chili cook-off here so we decided it was the right time to do the riggies”.
Money raised from the event will go to the Elks Club as well as the Food Bank of Little Falls.