Local runners compete in Erie Canal races as tune-up for the Boilermaker

WHITESBORO, NY - The Boilermaker's Erie Canal 5k and 10 Mile Race took place Sunday morning.
Runners got their start at the Whitesboro High School track on Route 291 in Marcy, making their way onto the Canalway Trail at Paul Becker Road, before finishing back at the high school. This was the first time the race took place at the high school.
Over 300 runners, including some of our Go the Distance participants, competed in the races.
The Erie Canal 5K and 10 Mile races are held on the third Sunday of May every year as a warm-up race for those competing in the Boilermaker. The 46th Annual Boilermaker Road Race takes place on July 9th