Local schools receive piano donations from Rick Zuccaro

UTICA, N.Y. -- Some local schools have been on the receiving end of Rick Zuccaro's, Digital Piano Donation Program.
Holland Patent, New York Mills Elementary, Conkling Elementary, Whitesboro Middle School, Clinton Elementary and Sauquoit Elementary are just some of the local schools that have received a piano.
"There is a direct mathematical correlation between all the musical notes, as well as vocabulary skills, creative writing and freedom of expression that is achieved through learning, performing and writing music," Zuccaro said.
Zuccaro has played piano since he was 9-years-old and has since recorded and performed professionally with many musicians in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. He has also written over 150 songs, his portfolio named "Songs of a Lifetime."
If you would like to submit an entry for a piano donation, you can fill out a form at any of Zuccaro's, Billy Joel Tribute Shows. The next performance is set for Friday at the Stanley Theatre, at 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the performances go towards buying the pianos that are donated.