Local schools working to keep students safe before prom

WEST WINFIELD, N.Y. -- Students filed into the auditorium at Mount Markham High School on Friday for one reason: To listen to Jacy Good, someone who can truly speak to these students in a time where they might need to hear it most.
"Maybe they can relate to me and they can feel a little empathy and hear the story and make the change before they've gotta feel this pain," Good said.
In 2008, Good and her family were traveling to her childhood home in Lancaster, PA. It was a drive the family had taken so many times, and this one had a little more of a special meaning to it.
"For me it was my college graduation day. That day was perfect, but even if it's a prom day or graduation day, tragedies can happen," Good said.
On the way back, Good and her family got into a car crash, where a driver on his phone turned left at a red light, causing an 18-wheeler to swerve, and crash right into Good's car. Her mother and father were both killed, while Jacy was given a 10% to live.
Phone usage while driving is how Good lost her parents, and she wants to spread the message to be safer on the roads to high school students as they get ready for prom and graduation.
"You know, my parents were killed, but there's these ripples of pain of how many other lives are impacted when a tragedy happens. So when I walk into a high school auditorium, I want to start a ripple of positivity that you set a standard for yourself. There's only one way that's okay to drive, and it's the way that doesn't put someone else's life in danger," Good said.
Good sustained injuries that she'll carry with her for the rest of her life, so her one message to these kids was simple.
"I hope they can say they made a new friend today. That they met someone who's life was changed forever because of somebody else who was selfish and who made their phone more important than their life," Good said.
Carrie Nelson, Mount Markham's Director of Students Against Destructive Decisions, said she's been trying to have Good come visit the school for a long time. Now that she came, Nelson knows it can resonate with the students, and ultimately affect change.
"We have a lot of things on our plates that are darker than talking on your phone while driving, but when you put it into the perspective of one person snowballing exponentially and going out to all these people's lives, it really has an impact," Nelson said.
However, Mount Markham wasn't the only school teaching students how to stay safe in order to help them maintain these special moments. Frankfort-Schuyler put on an entire mock car crash for their students, and it was definitely realistic, but it was all for a reason.
Totalled cars, a helicopter, ambulances, body bags, fake blood and police on the scene to demonstrate what can happen when you drive distracted, or under the influence. That's exactly what Frankfort-Schuyler Principal, Michael Stalteri, wanted to get across.
"When they engage in risky behaviors like drug and alcohol abuse while driving or doing anything like that, it can tragically come to an ending like we're seeing here today," Stalteri said.
He added that students are normally speechless when these presentations happen. He encourages them to be curious, ask questions, and look to their teachers for comfort. His takeaway; They keep learning and are impacted on events like this by the day, which he thinks will lead to a safe prom and graduation.
"Even if it makes a difference for one or two students, we'll continue to do this event so we can continue to reach more people," Stalteri said.