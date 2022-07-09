Local Somali Bantus celebrate Muslim holiday

NEW HARTFORD, NY - The Utica Somali Bantu community celebrated Eid al-Adha Saturday.
The celebration took part in New Hartford’s Sherrill Brook Park and featured a very festive picnic with traditional Somali food and games. There was also plenty of music and dancing.
Eid al-Adha is one of the most significant holidays on the Muslim calendar. Traditionally, Somali Bantu families dress in their finest, bright colored clothing and prepare a large meal with special sweets that they share with family and friends, as well as the needy.
"Having Somali Bantus come together, teaches them that this is your culture," says Hawa Juma of the Mohawk Valley Somali Bantu Association. “This is your religion. This is what we do on special occasions. Holding on to your culture is really important. You don't want to lose that or your values. It's ok to adapt to the American culture, but it's also good to have that background of knowing where your parents are from. Knowing who you are and having that identity of being a Somali Bantu."
it's estimated that over two thousand Somali Bantu live in the Utica area.