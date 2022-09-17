Local volunteers particpate in fall clean-up

ROME, NY - Everybody's done their fair share of spring cleaning, but have you ever considered doing a fall clean-up?
That’s what volunteers from the local United Way were doing Saturday.
Members of United Way Mohawk Valley's Emerging Leaders United gathered at Steven’s Field in Rome to give the park one last sprucing up before winter. They also picked up garbage and debris in the neighborhood surrounding the park.
Organizers say the clean-up would not be possible without the participation of all the volunteers.
"One of the great things about volunteering is not everyone has the capability, or is able to give a dollar donation," said Kristyn Bucciero Beckwith, United Way MV’s Director of Marketing & Communications. “By volunteering your time, what that does, is it really has a monetary affect to it. So your time equals money”.
If you think you'd like to volunteer to help out the United Way - and there are plenty of ways to do so - just check out www.volunteersunitedmv.org.