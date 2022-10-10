Local woman to captain Team USA in WUKF European Championships

UTICA, NY - In a few weeks, a local woman will be going on the trip of a lifetime. She’s going to Florence, Italy, but there won’t be a lot of time for fun and sightseeing.
Tea Sijaric will be competing for Team USA in the WUKF European Championships. WUKF stands for World Union of Karate-Do Federations. Earlier this month she was asked by her coach to be a captain for Team USA.
Sijaric was born in Croatia, and moved to Utica when she was 1-years-old. She started learning karate when she was 4. Now 25, she is a black belt and coaches at Karate School Dragon, which is owned by her father.
“Me and my sister would just sit and watch. At one point, we jumped in and tried to participate, even though we didn’t know what we were doing, but dad always allowed it. Eventually it just stuck, and now I don’t see myself doing any other sport than karate”.
Sijaric leaves for Italy later this month. The WUKF European Championships take place November 3 through November 6.