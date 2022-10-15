Local YMCA's hold open house

ONEIDA, NY - The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley is hosting an open house this week filled with activities for the whole family.
If you are looking for an opportunity to try out the Y for free, now is your chance. There’s a full lineup of activities going on at both the Oneida and Rome YMCA’s.
You can check out free demos on cooking, open swim, Zumba, piyo or pound classes.
"We're just trying to get our name out there, to let people know what we offer,” said Oneida YMCA Program Director Collin Meehan. “Different programs, different activities, everything that we offer on a weekly basis. We want to see what people want and to see them come through our door".
For a list of times and scheduled activities for both the Oneida and Rome YMCA’s just check out http://www.ymcatrivalley.org/