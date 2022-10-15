 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Sodus Bay to
the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Local YMCA's hold open house

  • 0

The Oneida and Rome YMCA's are holding open houses

ONEIDA, NY - The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley is hosting an open house this week filled with activities for the whole family.

If you are looking for an opportunity to try out the Y for free, now is your chance. There’s a full lineup of activities going on at both the Oneida and Rome YMCA’s.

You can check out free demos on cooking, open swim, Zumba, piyo or pound classes.

"We're just trying to get our name out there, to let people know what we offer,” said Oneida YMCA Program Director Collin Meehan. “Different programs, different activities, everything that we offer on a weekly basis. We want to see what people want and to see them come through our door".

For a list of times and scheduled activities for both the Oneida and Rome YMCA’s just check out http://www.ymcatrivalley.org/

Recommended for you