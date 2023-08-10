Local Youth Run in Utica: How It Makes a Difference

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau's seventh-annual Youth Fun and Fitness Run took place at Mohawk Valley Community College Thursday morning.
Dozens of kids from the ages of four to 13 are participating in a number of activities that are all designed to promote health and wellness.
The kids were placed into age-specific categories before taking part in various races around the track.
The day focused on outdoor activities as well as nutrition, good sleeping and good eating habits.
Recruits from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office ran with the youth to promote better relationships with law-enforcement officers.
Each participant received a metal for completing the run, as well as other giveaways.
Kevin Green, Oneida County Youth Bureau director, said that the kids "get a metal provided by the Boilermaker. There's other giveaways that we have. [There are] educational vendors that will provide water bottles or things that promote nutrition. You know we have the Utica Zoo Mobile here; we have the Children's Museum Mobile Museum here."
The Oneida County Health Department and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office co-sponsored the event.