$1.5 Million—Utica Board Approves Sale of Kennedy Parking Garage to MVHS; Needs Common Council Approval

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Health System is one step closer to becoming the new owner of the Kennedy Parking Garage.
The City of Utica’s Urban Renewal Agency approved the $1.5 million sale; however, the Common Council will need to approve it.
"The URA Board voted unanimously today to approve the sale, which will now need to be approved by the Common Council. If the sale is finalized, the garage will become a part of the campus being built to serve the Wynn Hospital, which is set to open in October," city officials said.
The garage, which was built in 1969, has 595 parking spaces. Currently, only 100 spots are being utilized.
The City is calling this step a "benefit to Utica taxpayers."
"The city’s most recent estimates to repair Kennedy is over $13 million. Coupled with the $1.5 million purchase offer, the sale would yield a nearly $15 million benefit to Utica taxpayers," officials said.
There was a previous sale agreement between the City and a private development firm for the garage; however, the sale never was finalized, according to City officials.
If approved by the Council, the City of Utica said that the garage "will serve as an important piece in the development of the new downtown hospital."
Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri said that it's an exciting day for the City's transformation.
"The selling of Kennedy Garage is a win-win for our entire community. The sale will facilitate the operations of this crucial downtown district while also saving money to taxpayers. The partnership between the City of Utica and MVHS will remain strong, and the Wynn Hospital will be an invaluable asset to our shared future,” the mayor said.