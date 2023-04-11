 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK
THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some clouds moving in today, relative humidity values
are expected to drop to between 20 to 35 percent across much of
Central New York this afternoon. West winds increase between 10-20
mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph by late afternoon and early evening.
Some grasses and other fine fuels will begin to dry out, elevating
the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

1,800 NYSEG customers without power

  Updated
Power outage reported

VERONA, N.Y. – More than 1,800 people lost power in parts of Oneida, Madison and Otsego counties just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG), power outages have been reported in Bridgewater, Brookfield, Kirkland, Marshall, Plainfield, Sangerfield and Waterville.

A crew has been assigned and is working on repairs.

The power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

NYSEG crews are investigating the cause. NewsChannel 2 has reached out to the company for more details and is awaiting a call back.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

