1,800 NYSEG customers without power

VERONA, N.Y. – More than 1,800 people lost power in parts of Oneida, Madison and Otsego counties just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG), power outages have been reported in Bridgewater, Brookfield, Kirkland, Marshall, Plainfield, Sangerfield and Waterville.
A crew has been assigned and is working on repairs.
The power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.
NYSEG crews are investigating the cause. NewsChannel 2 has reached out to the company for more details and is awaiting a call back.