1 of New York's first round of marijuana dispensary licenses issued in Oneonta

FILE - Dried hemp plants are sorted and trimmed at Hepworth Farms in Milton, N.Y., Monday, April 12, 2021. New York's first 100 to 200 retail cannabis licenses will be solely for people with marijuana-related convictions or their immediate family, state officials said Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in an effort to redress the inequities of a system that has locked up people of color for marijuana offenses at disproportionate rates.

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Monday, one of which is located in Oneonta.

To qualify, applicants or their parent, child or spouse had to have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act passage in March of 2021 or have experience owning and operating a qualifying business in the state.

The local dispensary, Cured NY LLC, is owned by Francis Russo, who runs a design and printing business in Oneonta called Premium MFG.

There were 28 licenses provided to individual applicants and eight to nonprofit organizations that provide services to people who are or were incarcerated.

These first licensees were selected from a pool of 900 applicants.

These dispensaries are expected to be ready to sell products by the end of the year.

