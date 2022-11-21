1 of New York's first round of marijuana dispensary licenses issued in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Cannabis Control Board approved 36 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses on Monday, one of which is located in Oneonta.
To qualify, applicants or their parent, child or spouse had to have been convicted of a marijuana-related offense prior to the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act passage in March of 2021 or have experience owning and operating a qualifying business in the state.
The local dispensary, Cured NY LLC, is owned by Francis Russo, who runs a design and printing business in Oneonta called Premium MFG.
There were 28 licenses provided to individual applicants and eight to nonprofit organizations that provide services to people who are or were incarcerated.
These first licensees were selected from a pool of 900 applicants.
These dispensaries are expected to be ready to sell products by the end of the year.