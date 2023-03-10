1 treated for smoke inhalation following house fire in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – One person was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on the second floor of a home in North Utica Friday morning.
Fire crews responded to 411 Lee Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. to find smoke and flames coming from a second-floor bedroom.
Firefighters immediately started battling the flames while other members of the crew searched to see if anyone was inside.
Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll says the people inside made it out without any serious injuries, however, one person was sent to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The two residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.