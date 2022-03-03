10 displaced following fire at mobile home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.Y. – Several pets were killed and 10 people displaced following a fire at a mobile home in Herkimer County.
The fire broke out at the home on Military Road just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Crews arrived at the scene to find heavy flames coming from the back bedroom area.
Fire officials say no one was injured, but the house suffered extensive damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting the 9 adults and one child who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.