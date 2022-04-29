10 new recruits join the ranks at Utica Police Department

UTICA, N.Y. – Ten new recruits were sworn into the Utica Police Department Friday morning, including UPD Chief Mark Williams’ son, Stephen.
The chief says his son is the third generation to join the department.
“I can't describe the feeling. It's a very proud moment for me and my family, my father did 34 years, I did 34 years,” said Chief Williams. “He's really wanted this for a long period of time and it gets back to the tradition we have seen with a lot of PD's where you see a lot of siblings and relatives on the job.”
The department also swore in its first female Korean officer on Friday.
Here's the full list of recruits:
- James Amuso
- Michael Cirasuolo
- Ryan Lynn
- Ruben Checo-Collado
- Eh Hser
- Cole Jaquish
- Jovon Mucitelli
- Edin Patkovic
- Jordan Rios
- Stephen Williams
Sgt. Mike Curley says there are normally about 500 - 600 candidates who take the test, but this year there were just under 200.
“With the things going on nationally and the reforms in New York State, it's become a much more difficult job. It's high profile job where you are in the public a lot. There's cameras on you. There's cameras on individuals, there's cameras on buildings, so everything is scrutinized.”
The newly-sworn officers will now enter the police academy for 26 weeks of training, followed by 12 weeks of field training with an officer.