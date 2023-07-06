100 Years for Western Town Library, Celebrating with a New Playground

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. -- The Western Town Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. And what better way to celebrate than with a new playground?
The playground replacement is a highlight of the celebration.
The Library Board is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon during their Annual Craft Fair on Saturday, July 8, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The Library Board "would like to voice sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed to this success," a release stated. "This project would not have been possible without all the care and effort put forth by all of" the donations.
WTL is part of the Mid-York Library System.
WTL's current operating hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
More information on the services or activities of Western Town Library can be found here or by calling 315-827-4118.