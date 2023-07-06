 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Oneida
and north central Madison Counties through 315 PM EDT...

At 230 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canastota, or near Oneida, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Oneida, Lenox, Verona, Canastota, Sherrill, Vernon, Oneida
Castle, Wampsville and New London.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 33 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

100 Years for Western Town Library, Celebrating with a New Playground

  • Updated
  • 0
Western Town Library New Playground

Submitted Photo

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. -- The Western Town Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. And what better way to celebrate than with a new playground?

The playground replacement is a highlight of the celebration.

The Library Board is planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon during their Annual Craft Fair on Saturday, July 8, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Library Board "would like to voice sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed to this success," a release stated. "This project would not have been possible without all the care and effort put forth by all of" the donations.

WTL is part of the Mid-York Library System.

WTL's current operating hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Library Playground

Submitted Photo

More information on the services or activities of Western Town Library can be found here or by calling 315-827-4118.

Tags

