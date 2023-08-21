100 Years of Service: Local Volunteer Fire Department's Centennial Celebration

INLET, N.Y. -- The Inlet Volunteer Hose Company is celebrating 100 years of service.
To mark the occasion, a parade of fire trucks traveled from downtown Inlet to the Inlet Fire Hall.
Residents there were then invited to an open house at the Fire Hall on Sunday.
There was plenty of food, bounce houses, raffles, and games.
Also, a tradition that was resurrected from the old Father's Day picnics, barrels of sawdust containing money were set out for the kids to sift through.
Below is a history of the Hose Company from their website.
Also, according to the department's website, in 1995, the Inlet Volunteer Hose Company formed a corporation with the Inlet Volunteer Ambulance Squad—with each having its own independence but under the umbrella of the Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services.
Hero Fund America at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties recently awarded IVES a grant.