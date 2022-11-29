11-year-old killed in crash on Route 8 in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. – New York State Police say 11-year-old Nelson Padilla, from Pennsylvania, was killed in a crash in Brookfield Monday evening after the vehicle he was in collided with a flatbed tow truck on State Route 8.
The boy’s father, 29-year-old Abner Padilla, of Utica, was driving south on Route 8 when police say he hit the flatbed truck, which was partially parked in the roadway with caution lights on.
State police said Nelson was ejected during the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
Abner and his other 9-year-old child, who was also in the back seat, were not injured. Both children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Police say Abner did not have a valid license and has an arrest warrant for an aggravated unlicensed operation charge out of Suffolk County. However, the warrant cannot be executed outside the county, so Abner was not arrested at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.