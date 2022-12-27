12 cats rescued from burning home in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – Firefighters were able to rescue 12 cats after a fire broke out at a home on McRae Street in Rome Monday night.
Fire crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. and arrived to find smoke coming from the side door of the house.
The homeowner told firefighters that everyone made it outside but there were 13 cats still in the house. Members of the fire department and Rome Animal Control helped to rescue 12 of the cats, but one was killed in the fire.
Fire crews were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes and limit the damage to the home.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.