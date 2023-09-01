$127,000 to 19 Local Non-Profit Organizations Serving Older Adults

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties announced grant funding for organizations that provide services focused on health and wellbeing for older adults.
19 non-profit organizations were awarded a total of $127,000, with each Mohawk Valley not-for-profit receiving a grant ranging from $1,400 to $10,000.
The recipients were:
- 4 Elements Studio
- 50 Forward Mohawk Valley
- Arc Herkimer
- Catholic Charities of Herkimer County
- Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center
- Hospice & Palliative Care
- Masonic Care Community of New York
- Mid-York Library System
- Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement
- Mosaic Health
- Old Forge Library
- Presbyterian Homes and Services
- Salvation Army Utica Citadel Corps
- The Community at Sunset Wood
- Town of Forestport
- Town of Whitestown
- Upstate Family Health Center
- Valley Health Services
- Wholesome Living
For more on the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, click here.