$127,000 to 19 Local Non-Profit Organizations Serving Older Adults

  • Updated
  • 0
Community Foundation

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties announced grant funding for organizations that provide services focused on health and wellbeing for older adults. 

19 non-profit organizations were awarded a total of $127,000, with each Mohawk Valley not-for-profit receiving a grant ranging from $1,400 to $10,000. 

The recipients were: 

  • 4 Elements Studio
  • 50 Forward Mohawk Valley
  • Arc Herkimer
  • Catholic Charities of Herkimer County
  • Charles T. Sitrin Health Care Center
  • Hospice & Palliative Care
  • Masonic Care Community of New York
  • Mid-York Library System
  • Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement
  • Mosaic Health
  • Old Forge Library
  • Presbyterian Homes and Services
  • Salvation Army Utica Citadel Corps
  • The Community at Sunset Wood
  • Town of Forestport
  • Town of Whitestown
  • Upstate Family Health Center
  • Valley Health Services
  • Wholesome Living

For more on the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties, click here

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

