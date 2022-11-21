13 displaced after 2 homes heavily damaged by fire in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. -- Thirteen people were displaced Monday after two homes were damaged by fire on East Clark Street in Ilion.
The first calls to 911 came in shortly after 5 p.m. Deputy Chief in Charge Andy Monahan told NewsChannel 2 that when firefighters arrived on the scene there were two buildings on fire. They believe the wind caused the flames to spread to the second house.
They immediately called for backup. Herkimer, East Herkimer, Mohawk and Frankfort Departments all responded to the scene.
"It made the fire expand way quicker than what normal fire behavior would have done and we had limited crews on, three people on duty today so they had their hands tied when they first pulled up with reports of people possibly trapped," Monahan said.
The residents were able to make it out uninjured, but the chief says two cats perished in the fire.
There were four apartments in the building where the fire started and one family next door, where the fire spread.
The Red Cross is helping 13 people from seven households in the buildings. That includes nine adults and four children ages 6, 7, 9 and 12.
Investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.